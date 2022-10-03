TINTERN Abbey is to become host to a 'fire garden' as part of a new family event from the team behind Wye Valley River Festival.

Following the success of this year's summer festival, the organising team are back with their first autumn live show entitled Alchemy and Artistry - Tintern Abbey Fire Garden.

The show is over two nights, kicking off on Friday, October 21 at 6pm.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will see the historic abbey grounds host “a magical evening of fire, flame and gentle music”, illuminated with a thousand flickering candles and sculptures by fire specialists Pa-Boom.

Led by Dave Chadwick, planning to retire from live events after the Tintern show, Pa-Boom are billed as “alchemists and artists, specialists in creating fire drawings, stunning sculptural bonfires, enchanting flame filled installations and unforgettable pyrotechnic displays”.

Organised in partnership with the Welsh Government's historic environment service Cadw, Alchemy and Artistry will also include live atmospheric music, plus autumnal refreshments from local suppliers.

The event will kick off each night at 6pm, with set entry times running through to the final slot at 9pm.

The show will close at 10.30pm.

Adult tickets are priced £8.50, a junior or student ticket costs £5.50, while a group ticket for two adults and up to three children is £28.00, with booking fees added to each.

Tickets and further information are available at wyevalleyriverfest.com

Wye Valley River Festival artistic director Phillippa Haynes said: “As the nights draw in and we head towards winter we are pleased to be partnering with Tintern Abbey and Cadw again to bring this unique heart-warming event to the Wye Valley.

"The Fire Garden promises to be a captivating night out from Pa-Boom for all ages and a rare chance to walk through the abbey grounds after dark.

“Join us for this mesmerising, magical evening of fire, flame and gentle music in the grounds of the iconic Tintern Abbey, which will be a night to remember.“

Prior to the fire garden event Wye Valley River Festival are holding skills and training workshops, in partnership with Pontypridd-based Citrus Arts, which will see pyrotechnicians teach young people how to make fire sculptures, prepare for such events and assist the experts on the night.

Ms Haynes added: “The ancient practice of alchemy was shrouded in mystery and secrecy.

"Its practitioners mainly sought to turn lead into gold, but its goals of alchemy went far beyond simply creating golden nuggets.

"It was rooted in a complex spiritual worldview in which everything around us contains a sort of universal spirit, which we hope the Tintern Abbey event will generate this year.”