Warning: This video contains strong language

A “WANNABE gangster” who fired a gun during a threatening video he sent to another man was branded an “idiot” by a judge.

Harry Sunny Hamonda, from Barry, pretended his firearm was real but the fake weapon was described as a starting pistol or a BB gun.

The 21-year-old made the video to try and scare Ryan Matthew Storm, a former close friend he had fallen out with.

Hamonda was driving when he filmed himself shooting the pistol out of the window of his car.

Before firing the imitation gun he says: “I don’t f****** walk around with blades yeah – I walk around with staps.”

Straps is slang for guns.

The video was captioned: “watch i ain’t on a joke.”

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, said that when police raided the defendant’s home they found cannabis linking him with the supply of drugs.

Hamonda, of Magellan Close, pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Derrick Gooden, representing the defendant, said his client was due to start a job as a delivery driver with Asda.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Hamonda, who was only 19 at the time of the offences in February 2021, had suffered from ADHD, anxiety and depression.

Judge Shomon Khan told the defendant: “The video is deeply unpleasant, I hope you understand.

“Mr Storm was one of your closest friends but you fell out and the behaviour from both of you was rather childish but it got completely out of hand with threats that escalated.

“What I’ve seen on that video is shocking and it reminds me of gang culture, gun culture.

“All of it can be looked at in two ways.

“One way is you are acting like a child, the second way is that you are a really serious, nasty, frightening criminal who needs to be sent behind bars.

“The words you used along with the music sounded like you were a gangster and the public would be horrified to see that video and think what a dangerous person you must be.

“It led to the police searching your home where they found a realistic firearm and that you were also dealing drugs.

“There is a strong argument that this sort of offence requires a deterrent sentence – people can’t go around with guns, or imitation guns, showing off and be some sort of drug culture or gang culture.

“There are two ways of interpreting this, you’re a gangster or you’re just a naïve idiot and I’m going to treat you as a naïve idiot that will learn from all of this.”

Hamonda was handed a suspended prison sentence of 20 months.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a six-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact Mr Storm.

The video was released by the CPS.