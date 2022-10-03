THE former home of Next in Newport city centre has been put up for auction.

The fashion retailer previously occupied the site at 152-153 Commercial Street in the city centre.

However, the site has been empty for some time after Next moved to Friars Walk.

It also previously housed a St Anne's Hospice charity shop, but that business has also vacated the building.

152-153 Commercial comprises an extensive Grade II Listed four-storey building in the centre of one of Newport's main retail streets.

The property could be suitable for a variety of uses and already has planning permission for conversion of the upper floors into residential apartments.

The building itself is an attractive end-of-terrace period property and has an access lane to one side and street access to the rear on School Lane.

The total floor space in the property is 18,636 square feet.

The property will be sold at a public auction online via the Seel and Co website.

Bidding will commence from 12pm on Monday, October 24 and conclude from 4pm on Tuesday, October 25.

For more information, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/127642244