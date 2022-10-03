THE M4 Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed heading out of Wales tonight as scheduled maintenance takes place.
The closure will affect the entire eastbound side of the crossing.
Lane three of the westbound side will also be closed as the work is carried out.
The closure will be from M4 junction 23 at Rogiet where it splits with the M48.
It will last from 9pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning (Tuesday, October 4).
Diversions will be in place over the M48 Severn Bridge.
