THE jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of a man accused of child rape and other sexual allegations against underage schoolgirls.
Gareth Workman, 60, from Newport, faces 17 charges in total.
They include five counts of rape, eight of sexual activity with a child and four of assault by penetration.
MORE NEWS: Garage owner and ex-policeman assaulted during brawl with two brothers
There are two complainants in the case.
Prosecutor Julia Cox has claimed the alleged offences took place between 2012 and 2020.
Workman, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, denies all the allegations against him.
The jury at Newport Crown Court retired at 12.23pm this afternoon.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article