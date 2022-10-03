THE jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of a man accused of child rape and other sexual allegations against underage schoolgirls.

Gareth Workman, 60, from Newport, faces 17 charges in total.

They include five counts of rape, eight of sexual activity with a child and four of assault by penetration.

There are two complainants in the case.

Prosecutor Julia Cox has claimed the alleged offences took place between 2012 and 2020.

Workman, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, denies all the allegations against him.

The jury at Newport Crown Court retired at 12.23pm this afternoon.