A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found unresponsive near Ebbw Vale this morning.
Gwent Police recieved a report that a 41-year-old man from the Merthyr area had been found unresponsive in Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, at around 4.30am today (Monday, October 3).
Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who pronounced the man dead at the scene.
A 29-year-old man from the Merthyr area has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Officers will be carrying out enquiries in the area and anyone with information including CCTV, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200334469.
"You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article