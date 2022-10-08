Autumn is here and it’s time for those summer clothes to be put away and be replaced by warm jumpers and blankets.

Leaves are falling from the trees, leaving a crisp trail of orange and red on the ground as the weather and clocks changes with earlier dark nights.

This can only mean that October half-term and Hallowe'en are fast approaching, and with the cost-of-living crisis ongoing here are low-cost activities to enjoy this half term.

Tredegar House, Pencarn Way, Newport

Why not kick off your children’s half term with some pumpkin carving fun at this historical house located in Duffryn and is priced at £4 per pumpkin.

Workshops are run on a first come, first served basis and places can be reserved on arrival at reception. The event will run from Saturday, October 29 until Monday 31st, 11am-3pm.

Tredegar House will run two events this half-term.

If your brave enough, the house is also running a ghost trail. This event runs from October 22 until November 6, between 11am -3pm

The Horse & Jockey Pub, Pontypool

Who doesn’t love a classic Disney movie and this this old pub, in partnership with Dark Skies Cinemas, will show the spooky Hocus Pocus in an outdoor cinema experience.

Grab your blankets and spend Hallowe'en night under the stars watching the iconic movie with your family. General admission is £10 per person, £5 for under 12s.

The iconic Hallowe'en movie Hocus Pocus will be shown at the Horse and Jockey in outdoor event.

Included in the price is apple bobbing, toffee apples, spooky stories, and a prize for the best dressed.

Doors open 4pm with the movie being shown at 6pm.

Riverfront Theatre, Kingsway, Newport

Start your half term with a movie! The theatre is showing Harry Potter & The Chamber of Secrets on October 29 at 3pm. Tickets are priced at £3.50.

The riverfront theatre will host a mini disco and showing of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets this half term.

Later in the week on November 1 the theatre is also hosting a tots Hallowe'en disco for ages 0-7, £5 a ticket with an extra £2.50 for additional siblings. Discoes held at 11am – 12pm and then 1pm until 2pm.

Chepstow Castle, Chepstow town Centre

This historical medieval fortress is running a Hallowe'en-themed trail for families to enjoy on October 29 until November 6, between 10am-5pm

Chepstow Castle will have their halloween themed trail for familes to enjoy.

Prices: Members free, adults: £8.50, 5-17: £5.80, disabled person and companion: Free, and seniors 65+: £7.70.

A family of four, 2 adults and up to three children is £27.40, all children under 5 are free.

Forestier Walker Cons Club, Cwmfelinfach, Newport

This Conversative Club in Islwyn Street is hosting a Hallowe'en night disco for children starting at 6.30pm until 9.30pm.

Forestier Cons club will throw a childrens halloween party.

The fun filled evening will be packed with activities such as games, refreshments, best costume, and mini disco party dances.

Tickets are priced at £2.00 per child.

Funtastic Children’s Softplay, Western Industrial Estate, Caerphilly

On October 30, this soft play unit will have two sessions of Hallowe'en parties, including a DJ and disco, fancy dress competition and a lunchbox as well as access to the soft play.

Funtastic will have two sessions of halloween parties.

The softplay area is for children 4-11 with an under 3 zone for babies and toddlers.

Prices: Under 1 are free on weekdays, 1-3 years: £3.95 and 4 to 12 years £4.95 entry prices are based on 2 hours of play.

Llancaiach Fawr

A series of thrilling ghost tours will be held for older children aged 12-16 and their families. Hear stories of ghostly appearances in the early evening event running on October 28,31 and November 11.