A MAN has been charged with a series of driving offences following a serious crash on the A4042 in Cwmbran.
Levi Jermyn, 26, had been driving a Volkswagen Golf which was involved in a crash with a BMW between the roundabouts at Croesyceiliog and Llantarnam on Tuesday, September 20 at around 7.40pm.
Jermyn and a 28-year-old woman – who was a passenger in the Volkswagen – were taken to hospital with “life-changing injuries”.
The 52-year-old driver of the BMW was not seriously injured, Gwent Police confirmed.
Jermyn, of St Vincent Road in Newport, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 26.
He admitted driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance, failing to stop for the police, and failing to provide a sample for analysis.
Jermyn will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on October 10.
