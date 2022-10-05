A Newport father and son privateer team who built the car themselves are competing in national racing championships.

Driver for SLN racing Tom Nippers currently competes in the national Formula Ford racing championship whilst his dad Michael Nippers, who used to race, built and maintains the car.

Tom said: “Grass-root racing teaches you how to drive properly.”

The Formula Ford Tom races was brought over from Ireland and built at Michael’s mechanic shop.

Tom and his team picture: Archie Evans

Archie Evans, in charge of promotion and publicity, said: “There is a sense of pride that Tom is following in the footsteps of his father.

“Other teams have a set amount of people who are getting paid and have massive budgets compared to us.

“We’re managing to compete with these teams on a minimal budget and doing all the maintenance ourselves.

“Our team is made up of ordinary people with regular jobs who dedicate their time on the weekend to help.

“In a sport dominated by colossal external funding in racing teams, to have a privateer proving his worth against such competition shows exactly how our Newportonian underdog likes to race.”

Previously, Michael has competed in Formula Vauxhall and Formula Renault championships.

Maintenance work being done on Tom's car picture: Archie Evans

Tom is fulfilling his family’s history he started racing aged 10, qualified in the top 10 at the British karting championships, qualified twice at the PFI track and has driven internationally in Italy, Germany and Spain.

The name SLN stands for Simon Laurence Snippers, Michael’s brother, who sadly passed away in his 20s from a car accident.

Archie said: “The name has been carried from Michael to Tom.

Tom mid race picture: Archie Evans

“There was a problem with the engine at a race the other week and Michael managed to take out the engine, fix it, put it back in the car all in a very short amount of time.

“The owner of formula ford was watching it – he came over and was in disbelief that a man with no investment managed to do this.

“Rob Humphries, Pete Jackson, Rob Kucia, Chris Parker, Matt Evans, Joe Nippers and Rhod Jones have all sponsored Tom and helped on his car.

“On the weekend of the 23rd of September to the 25th, Tom and SLN competed at Donington Park race circuit to close this year’s racing season.

“In the final race, Tom gained six positions winning him 1st out of the rookies for the weekend and securing his position, firmly, in a grid dominated by investment.”

Tom will next race in a festival at Brands Hatch alongside formula one drivers.