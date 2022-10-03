Educ8 Training Group, one of Wales’ leading apprenticeship and training providers, has announced three new directors, in a series of senior appointments as the business continues its ambitious growth strategy.

James Powell joins the Caerphilly-based business in a new role as marketing and communications director, reflecting ongoing development as Educ8 continues to expand following a series of acquisitions.

With a wealth of experience in both the commercial and third sectors, having spent almost eight years at Tenovus Cancer Care and nine years at Getty Images, James will drive the marketing and communications strategies for all brands within the Educ8 Training Group, which also includes Haddon Training, Aspire 2Be and ISA Training.

James said: “I am thrilled to be joining Educ8 Training and work with such dynamic and talented teams across the group. I look forward to building on the success of the business so far and enhancing our delivery of high-quality apprenticeship and training opportunities.”

Educ8 has also announced two further internal appointments.

Jude Holloway has been promoted from operations to managing director.

Jude has a proven track record of operational and strategic success, forged over many years in the education sector where she has specialised in apprenticeships and work-based learning. This includes achieving consistently excellent success rates and creating strong employer engagement relations.

Sharon Davies-Powell, a senior leader in the organisation for 16 years, will take over the operations director role, leading Educ8’s strategic operational performance and maximising learner success rates.

Sharon has been instrumental in the restructure of the operations function and played a vital role in repositioning Educ8 for the new digital landscape of apprenticeships.

Educ8 Training continues to provide innovative, high-quality training opportunities across a range of sectors, including health and social care, business management and digital marketing.

The latest acquisitions of Haddon Training, in England, and Swansea-based digital solutions company Aspire 2Be have fuelled growth with a variety of equine, animal care and business qualifications, as well as an enhanced focus on bridging digital skills gaps.

A champion of employee engagement, Educ8 staff recently became majority shareholders through an Employee Ownership Trust that gives them a meaningful say in how the business is run.

The team’s values-driven ethos has seen Educ8 earn Platinum Investors in People accreditation and be named the UK’s Best Mid-sized Company to work for in 2021, an accolade the business continues to strive for.

Grant Santos, CEO of Educ8 Training, said: “Since we were founded in 2004 to address skills shortages in Wales it has been a leading, fast-growing provider of apprenticeships and vocational learning, working with employers of all sizes, from micro-organisations, through to SMEs and global multi-national corporations.

“We are delighted to welcome James and see Jude and Sharon continue to grow with the business. These appointments reflect Educ8’s ongoing development and the strength of talent within the team, and I am confident that all will play an integral role in helping our learners, employers and staff reach their full potential.”