Shoppers in Newport are angered and confused by the lack of trollies available at their local Asda supermarkets.

Trolley bays at two Newport stores are empty without a trolley in sight at Asda in Duffryn and the store in Pillgwenlly.

Customers are having walk around to search for a trolley or wait at the entrance for shoppers to come out at the end of their shop or use handbaskets.

The Argus understands it has been an on-going issue for a few weeks, due to problems with renewing stock.

Derek Turner, from Newport, used to be a regular shopper at Asda, but now the lack of trollies is causing him to go elsewhere.

Derek Turner is frustated by lack of trollies at ASDA in Pill. Picture: Newsquest

He said: “I haven’t seen anyone walking about collecting them. It's awful but cuts down on the shopping though, I must say that we don’t buy so much due to only carrying a basket

“I don't shop here so much now because of the trollies, it’s so difficult it is making me go elsewhere like Tesco or Morrison’s where there are always trollies.

“I feel great about being able to grab a trolley today as there is usually nothing about.”

Meanwhile, it's not just regular shoppers who struggle but parents and people with mobility issues due to a lack of adaptable and baby carrier trollies.

Empty Trolley bays in ASDA Duffryn, a lonely trolley is the only one to be seen. Picture: Newsquest

One shopper said: “I must have a small one, as I can’t reach down. I usually come here twice maybe three times a month to shop.

“It’s a nuisance as I had to walk around to search for one, but you can't blame Asda if they are getting pinched.”

The Argus reached out to Asda for a comment who confirm there are more trollies on their way to the stores.

An Asda spokesperson aid: “We are aware of a current issue with the lack of trollies at our Newport stores and we have some more on the way. We apologise for this inconvenience.

An empty trolley bay at ASDA in Pillgwenlly. Picture: Newsquest

“In the meantime, we would ask that customers please return their trolley once they have finished using them, so that others can make use of them should they need to."