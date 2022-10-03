A 'significant quantity' of cocaine has been spotted along the Ceredigion coast this weekend and now police are investigating.

Police are trying to find out how such a large quantity of what is thought to be cocaine washed up on Welsh shores.

The cause is believed to be down to a recent storm. 

Local reports say the beach in question is Tan-y-Bwlch with the substance washing up on the shore in black bags.

Dyfed-Powys Police have thanked the local community for notifying the authorities so quickly.

The police said: "We’re investigating the discovery of a significant quantity of what is thought to be cocaine, spotted along the Ceredigion coast this weekend.

"Enquiries are being undertaken to establish how such an unusually large amount of the controlled drug came to wash up on the Welsh shore, following recent storms.

"The precise quantity is still being established, and at this time no one has been arrested in relation to this matter.

"Officers have thanked those who found the packages and their sensible actions in reporting the matter immediately."