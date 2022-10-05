A GWENT drug dealer has pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking.
Kyle Shackerley, 22, from Tredegar, admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drug in the town between May 26 and September 24.
The defendant, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, entered his guilty plea at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
MORE NEWS: Garage owner and ex-policeman assaulted during brawl with two brothers
Shackerley is due to be sentenced at the crown court on October 14.
He was granted conditional bail after being made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here