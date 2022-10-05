A GWENT drug dealer has pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking.

Kyle Shackerley, 22, from Tredegar, admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drug in the town between May 26 and September 24.

The defendant, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, entered his guilty plea at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Shackerley is due to be sentenced at the crown court on October 14.

He was granted conditional bail after being made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.