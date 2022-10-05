A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RYAN SPEAR, 20, of Wellington Drive, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Heol y Pwca on March 20.

He was fined £280 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

CAIL SWEETLAND, 22, of Commercial Road, Machen, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit to drive through drink and driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on March 26.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Teenager accused of killing golfer appears in court

GARETH DAVID WORTH, 30, of Newland Way, Wyesham, Monmouth, was jailed for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being in breach of a criminal behaviour order and stealing alcohol worth £248 from Marks & Spencer on September 21.

NICHOLAS GODWIN, 44, of St Stephen’s Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4810 on March 9.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

READ MORE: Drug dealer used his girlfriend to help him sell cocaine

DARREN THOMAS, 41, of Stiels, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on August 2, 2021.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, attend a 30-day “Building Better Relationships” programme, made the subject of a three-year restraining order and pay £345 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

SCOTT THOMAS, 30, of Lower Mount Pleasant, Troedyrhiw, Merthyr Tydfil, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A469 Tir-Y-Berth, Caerphilly, on May 28.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

PHILLIP PRICE, 56, of Criccieth Close, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted two counts of harassment.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a restraining order, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge.

MARC WEILD, 45, of Lancaster Road, New Inn, Pontypool, was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine at Newport Central police station on September 3.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.