A MAN has been arrested in Cefn Fforest after being found with class A drugs and an offensive weapon.
A 21-year-old man was reported as acting suspiciously in Cefn Fforest, prompting Gwent Police to search the area.
After the search, officers arrested the man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class-A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.
Enquiries are ongoing and Gwent Police will continue to patrol the area.
On social media, Gwent Police asked the public to stop patrolling officers to talk if they have any concerns.
Another way to report any concerns is to call 101 or send a direct message to the Gwent Police social media accounts.
To report anything anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
