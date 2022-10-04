A GWENT man has been banned from keeping reptiles for five years after he caused unnecessary suffering to one snake and failed to provide a suitable environment for 10 snakes.

Ryan James Fowler, 42, of Monnow Keep, Monmouth, was prosecuted following an RSPCA investigation.

He pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences in that he caused unnecessary suffering to a snake – a female ‘banana spider’ type royal python – by failing to get timely and appropriate veterinary advice for its poor condition.

One of the snakes seized from Fowler. Picture: RSPCA

Fowler also didn’t make sure 10 snakes were provided with a suitable environment which provided adequate space, hygiene, the ability to express normal behaviour, access to fresh clean water and/or the appropriate thermal gradient.

In a written statement, presented to Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court from RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels, she said she found 10 snakes in Fowler’s flat.

Eight were found in a bedroom – seven of these were royal pythons and one was a boa constrictor.

She said: “All eight snakes were contained in small plastic tubs with no hide or enrichment provided.

“None of the snakes were able to stretch out to their full length and in several cases, not even half their length.

“None of the snakes had any water. The room was smelly.”

She said that all the snakes except one appeared to be underweight or dehydrated to varying degrees.

One of them was extremely thin and had a very triangular body shape and was also far less responsive than the other snakes, it was said.

In a written statement provided to the court from a veterinary surgeon, it was stated that they believed that all of the snakes apart from one were in a poor body condition.

The snakes were seized and placed in the care of the RSPCA.

Folwer was ordered to pay £1,190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

The animal charity said the snakes in RSPCA care have seen an improvement in their condition and will now be rehomed.