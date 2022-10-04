DISRUPTION to trains in Wales is expected as strike action will be taken by rail workers on Wednesday, October 5 and Saturday, October 8.

The train driver's union ASLEF will be striking on October 5, while RMT will be striking on October 8.

Transport for Wales (TfW) are not involved in either strike, but they will be affected by it.

How will services be affected on October 5?





TfW trains will be running as usual in Wales on October 5, but the company warns that certain services will be busier than usual.

The services affected are:

Swansea - Bridgend - Cardiff - Newport

Holyhead - Chester - Manchester - Crewe

Shrewsbury - Wolverhampton (Birmingham New Street will be closed)

Cardiff - Gloucester

TfW have recommended to only travel on these services if it is essential.

How will services be affected on October 8?





Transport for Wales

Although TfW are not involved in the RMT dispute with Network Rail, trains in Wales will be greatly affected.

This is because TfW will not be able to use Network Rail infrastructure that day.

However, there will be some reduced services running:

Cardiff Central - Treherbert / Aberdare / Merthyr / Rhymney

Cardiff Central - Newport.

Train services will operate between Cardiff Central, Rhymney, Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil in an hourly service in each direction between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

There will be very limited road transport capacity between Radyr and Cardiff before 7.30am and after 6.30pm.

No trains will run before 7am on any lines except between Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr Tydfil – Radyr.

No pre-planned road transport will be arranged for Core Valley lines before 6.30pm.

All servies are predicted to be busy on October 7 and October 9.

What to do if you already have a ticket?





Advance ticket holders can change their journey and the change of journey fees should be waived if applied before 6pm the day before travel.

If advance ticket holders change after this deadline, there is a £10 charge for each ticket changed.

TfW customers with anytime, off-peak or advance tickets dated for October 1, 5 or 8 can travel either on the day before the date on the ticket or up to October 11.

People with return tickets can get a refund if either the outbound or the inbound journeys are affected, even if the other journey is not.

Customers can claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation.

For now, TfW has suspended the sale of advance tickets in order to minimise disruption.