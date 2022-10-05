A PAEDOPHILE was caught with a child sex abuse image of a 15-year-old being raped.
Kye Hill, 21, was arrested after police raided his home in Tredegar.
Marian Lewis, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how officers found one category A and two category B images on an Apple iMac.
The category A image Hill involved the abuse of a “15-year-old youth”.
MORE NEWS: Man banned from keeping reptiles after causing unnecessary suffering to snake
A category A image involves penetrative sexual activity against a victim.
Hill, of Penybont, Nantybwch, pleaded guilty to two counts of making an indecent image of a child.
Richard Twomlow, representing the defendant, said: “He has no previous convictions and has shown clear remorse.”
His lawyer added his client was capable of being rehabilitated.
Judge Daniel Williams told Hill: “You pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to making an indecent image of a child.
“Police attended your address on September 23, 2021.
“You admitted viewing the indecent images for your own sexual gratification.”
Hill was sentenced to a three-year community order.
He must complete 35 sessions of the Horizon sex offender programme and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The defendant was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.
Hill was made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and ordered to pay £420 costs and a £95 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here