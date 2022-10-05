A PAEDOPHILE was caught with a child sex abuse image of a 15-year-old being raped.

Kye Hill, 21, was arrested after police raided his home in Tredegar.

Marian Lewis, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how officers found one category A and two category B images on an Apple iMac.

The category A image Hill involved the abuse of a “15-year-old youth”.

A category A image involves penetrative sexual activity against a victim.

Hill, of Penybont, Nantybwch, pleaded guilty to two counts of making an indecent image of a child.

Richard Twomlow, representing the defendant, said: “He has no previous convictions and has shown clear remorse.”

His lawyer added his client was capable of being rehabilitated.

Judge Daniel Williams told Hill: “You pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to making an indecent image of a child.

“Police attended your address on September 23, 2021.

“You admitted viewing the indecent images for your own sexual gratification.”

Hill was sentenced to a three-year community order.

He must complete 35 sessions of the Horizon sex offender programme and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Hill was made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and ordered to pay £420 costs and a £95 surcharge.