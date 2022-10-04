A MAN awaiting sentence over child sex abuse images has died.
Craig Chappell, 50, of Clos Bronwydd, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, had pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent pictures of children.
He admitted making eight category A images, seven category B and five category C between December 2020 and September 2021.
At his sentencing hearing, Newport Crown Court was told he had passed away last month.
Gareth James, prosecuting, said: “The defendant took his own life, that’s what we understand.”
An inquest into his death is due to take place in July 2023.
Judge Daniel Williams closed the criminal case file.
