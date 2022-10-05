Many people from Gwent took to the streets in London at the weekend to compete in the TCS London Marathon.

We caught up with just of them.

Ruby Burniston was inspired to take part after losing her mother Tracey to a heart condition and she took part in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Ruby said: "My mum Tracey dedicated many years of her life to bringing up myself and three sisters. After which she went to work at the primary school in Ewyas Harold, inspiring and helping so many more children in the local community. She passed away suddenly in 2020 from heart disease and I wasn’t aware of pre-heart attack signs or symptoms."

Ruby has raised almost £3,000 for the BHF.

She said: “Taking part in the 2022 TCS London Marathon for the Charity of the Year, the BHF, was such a huge challenge and an incredible experience. The atmosphere on the day was electric and I am proud to know that by doing this, I’ve helped to raise vital funds for pioneering research into regenerative medicine, including the development of the Heart Healing Patch.

Ryan Salter, of Newport, said: "I ran the marathon for the first time, it's something that I've always wanted to do. I ran for Meningitis Research Foundation. Without their work I wouldn't be here today so I knew I needed to run for them.

His time was 3:50:30, which he was extremely pleased with as he was aiming for between four and five hours

Lucie Murphy, of Newbridge, said: "I ran the marathon because it was on my bucket list and I wanted a challenge after lockdown. I ran for Asthma + Lung UK in memory of my grandad, Garf, who had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. My fundraising link is: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/luciedoesthemarathon.

"This was my first marathon and I'm so glad I did it!

"I did it in six-and-a-half. I'm really pleased with that as 100 days ago I had never run! I started training when I was given my place and I only ran five miles!

Charlene Henshall, of Newport, said: "It was my first full marathon and it's always been my dream to run the London Marathon. I ran for a an amazing charity called Get Kids Going and I have raised £1,200 so far.

"I completed the marathon in 3:47:41. My target was to get a sub four hours so I am absolutely over the moon to have got this time."

Chris Baker, of Cwmbran, said: "Me and my friend Kelly Cameron ran the marathon to raise money for throat cancer which I lost my mam to and also St Margaret's Hospice for Kelly's dad.

"Kelly did it in four hours 20 minutes and I did it in four hours, 28 minutes. We are both pleased with those times."