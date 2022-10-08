ATTENTION all horse lovers, your dream house is on the market near Abergavenny.
Castell Prydydd is a substantial Grade II former farmhouse, located in an elevated position on the lower slopes of the Blorenge Mountain, above the Brecon and Monmouthshire canal.
However, that is not all.
It comes complete with stable block complex with four stables, tack room, kitchen and storage. Plus a manege (horse training area) with spectacular panoramic views.
The property is beautifully presented throughout and includes high quality fixtures and fittings, while retaining a wealth of period features.
There is plenty of room inside as well as out, with six bedrooms, six reception rooms and five bathrooms.
The house is accessed via a private sweeping driveway which leads to gravelled parking and turning area.
Immediately surrounding the house are terraces, one with hot tub, expansive lawns and formal gardens, an enclosed orchard and magnificent views.
Adjoining the gardens are pasture paddocks with post and rail fencing.
The horse-lovers' paradise is on the market for £1,695,000.
For more information, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/127626947
