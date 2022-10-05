TWO dogs who arrived at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre with skin and hair loss are still awaiting a adoption seven months later.

They have stolen the hearts of RSPCA staff - but sadly Shar Peis Keeco and Lola are still awaiting for their forever homes.

The sisters - who are around seven-years-old - arrived at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre with sore skin and hair loss after they were signed over to the RSPCA at the end of February.

Their previous owner was not able to cope with their specific needs, leaving them with very sore skin and a lot of fur loss. But since being in RSPCA care they have been transformed.

Despite being loved by everyone they meet, they have not found a home. It has now been decided to try and find a home individually in the hope they can both find their second chance of happiness sooner.

Hayley Moorey, the centre’s behaviour and welfare advisor, said: “Sadly it has proved challenging finding a home for them both together, so we think it is in their best interests to find a home for them separately.”

At the centre the duo received around four months of treatment as they both had severe alopecia, untreated sores, sore skin inside their folds and were scratching almost constantly which made them them bleed.

Ms Moorey said: “It is just heartbreaking that they are still at the centre. We know how amazing they are, and just can’t wait to see them get their forever homes."

Keeco and Lola can still be rehomed together - but options for them to rehomed individually are being looked at too.

“They are so loving and have such quirky personalities,” said Ms Moorey.

“They love nothing more than giving and receiving cuddles from the staff.

“Keeco is more playful, whereas Lola likes a fuss and a head rub. They can be a little nervous of new people at first but once they get that bond they are super fun and affectionate.”

Keeco and Lola are looking for adult-only homes and are looking for owners who have had experience with the Shar-Pei breed.

They would also like to be the only pets in the home and have someone who is home most of the time.

If you are interested in adopting them, email rspcacymrumedia@rspca.org.uk