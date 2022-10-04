A 21-YEAR-OLD man has been found dead near Abergavenny, Gwent Police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to an incident in Penpergwm at around 8.45am this morning (Tuesday, October 4).

Gwent Police officers attended, along with staff from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A 21-year-old man, from the Hereford area, was discovered, and pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of King Road in Penpergwm, was closed in the early afternoon while emergency services attended.

"We received a report of an incident in Penpergwm, Abergavenny at around 8.45am on Tuesday, October 4.

"Gwent Police is currently undertaking enquiries alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE)."