A FORMER farmhouse with panoramic windows and a heated swimming pool near Blackwood is on the market for more than a million pounds.

Twyn Simon Farm is situated in "the idyllic location of Argoed, Blackwood".

Combining old with new, this 15th century farmhouse has many original features and has been extended throughout the years.

A gated entrance leads to ample parking for numerous vehicles with a driveway which continues to a double garage/tack room and separate soundproofed games/cinema room.

There are four bedrooms, four reception rooms and even stables with their own manege and paddock.

What's more, there can't be many homes in the Blackwood area with their own heated pool.

Impressive panoramic windows on the first floor give spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

There is even an additional summerhouse with heating, electric and wifi access.

The property is on the market for £1.3million.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only.

For more information, or to arrange one, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/121754906