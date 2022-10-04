ITV bosses have decided on who will replace Laura Whitmore as the new host of Love Island, according to reports.

Maya Jama will reportedly take over the popular dating show, with the current BBC host said to have agreed to host the winter version of the show in South Africa.

She will reportedly take control of the summer version of the show too.

An ITV insider told The Sun: "They think she’ll make the show her own and carry on from where Caroline left off.

“They’re just in the process of finalising the last few details — but barring any huge surprises she will be announced formally very soon. They are just dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s."

In response to the claims, an ITV spokeswoman said: “Our new host will be announced in due course.”

It comes after Laura Whitmore announced she was stepping down from the role in August.

The 37-year-old has presented the popular dating programme, and its spin-off series Aftersun, since 2020 after the death of the show’s former host Caroline Flack.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, Whitmore wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline”.