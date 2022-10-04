A NEW house to be built on land next to Caldicot Fire Station has been given final approval by planners.
Outline planning permission for the detached two-storey home on an undeveloped parcel of land on Woodstock Way was approved in June last year.
But Monmouthshire County Council’s delegation panel considered the detailed plans due to an objection from a neighbour in the residential street.
They raised concerns about how close the new build would be to their home and that its windows could offer a view of their bath.
The panel put in a place a condition that obscure glazed and non-opening windows be used to protect the amenity of neighbouring occupiers and ensure there was no unacceptable overlooking impact.
Other concerns about the height of a potential fence and that a proposed hedge should be “well maintained” were dismissed as not relevant under planning laws.
The plans were submitted by Mark Wilson of Chepstow Homes Ltd and the council has also ruled that an £8,596 contribution to its affordable housing fund will have to be paid.
