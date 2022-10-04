A PAEDOPHILE has been found guilty of sexually abusing two underage schoolgirls.

Gareth Workman, 60, from Newport, was convicted of 13 offences – three counts of rape, eight of sexual activity with a child and two of assault by penetration.

The rape convictions relate to one of the two victims in the case.

Workman was formally found not guilty of two counts of rape and two of assault by penetration after the jury was unable to reach verdicts.

He had denied the allegations against him during the two-week trial at Newport Crown Court.

Prosecutor Julia Cox said the offences took place between 2012 and 2020.

Judge Daniel Williams told jurors Workman would be assessed for the potential “danger he presents to young women” before he is sentenced on November 1.

He thanked the jury for their public service before he discharged them.

Judge Williams commended the two victims for the courage they showed during the trial.

Workman, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, was remanded in custody.

He showed little emotion when the guilty verdicts against him were returned.