I’m conscious that the ongoing cost of living crisis is at the top of most people’s agendas as the colder months approach.

With this in mind, CCBC’s Cabinet has approved a £3million support package to help residents cope during this difficult time.

A special cost of living hardship fund has been agreed which will allow the council to undertake a series of initiatives aimed at providing support to those most in need. The full suite of measures included in the fund will be published in the coming months and I want to reassure the whole community that this local authority is working hard to support everyone through this difficult time.

Turning next to school improvements, I’m pleased that exciting plans will be considered this week to extend our flagship special school in Ystrad Mynach - Trinity Fields School. Alternative proposals have now been developed following concerns that the original plans would have led to the loss of an adjacent sports pitch. The solution, if agreed by Cabinet on Wednesday, will support the school’s commendable ambitions, while the community will retain the green space and sport field.

We have also recently grappled with the complexity of car parking in our major towns. While some people wish to continue with the free car parking introduced during the pandemic, others have asked for a solution to constantly packed car parks making it difficult for shoppers to access spaces.

With this in mind, we will reintroduced parking charges in January with the first hour being charged at just 40p. Having considered feedback from the public and businesses, the aim of this decision is to encourage more people to shop locally more often.

Finally, we recently approved ambitious regeneration plans for the county borough, which will see millions of pounds invested into the area. Cabinet has endorsed proposals for potential investment through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which will contribute significantly to the council’s existing Place Shaping programme.

Caerphilly county borough has a conditional allocation of £28 million through the fund and a further allocation of almost £6 million for Multiply, a UK Government initiative for an adult numeracy programme, up to March 2025.

My next blog is unlikely to be as upbeat and positive as this one, as the reality of cost of living pressures in public services is met with a lack of empathy from UK government and I fear austerity will be returning to local government. Watch this space.