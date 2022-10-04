A MAN has been reported missing after not being seen for more than a day.

Kyron Jenkins, 32, was last seen in Abergavenny at around 10.20am on Monday, October 3.

An appeal for information has been launched as officers are concerned for his welfare.

Kyron Jenkins has been reported missing. Picture: Gwent Police

Mr Jenkins is around 5ft 5in tall, of large build, and has short hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, green jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Mr Jenkins also has links to the Pontypool area.

Gwent Police has asked members of the public not to approach Mr Jenkins, but instead to call 999 quoting 2200334834 with any information on his whereabouts.