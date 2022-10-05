A BLACKWOOD post office will close for three weeks for “major” refurbishment works.

Penmaen Post Office will be closed from 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 19 until 9am on Friday, November 11.

A new postmaster took over in January, and is now refurbishing the whole store – at 1 Penmaen Villas in Blackwood.

Users of the Post Office will be able to use either Blackwood Post Office on The Market Place, or Crospenmaen Post Office in the Nisa Local on Lon Maes Yr Haf.

Katimay John, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

“The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”