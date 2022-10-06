A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CONOR WEBLEY, 28, of McDonnell Road, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was jailed for 18 weeks after he was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating in Cefn Hengoed on March 29.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge following his release from prison.

KANE GARWOOD, 25, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £710 in compensation and a fine after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a mobile phone on March 26.

JAKE MALYN, 28, of White Ash Glade, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GIUSEPPE ANTONIO BELLAVIA, 61, of Pen-y-cae-mawr, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for six months for driving without due care and attention on Newport Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly, on April 9.

He was ordered to pay £1,802 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOANNE EDWARDS, 52, of Fair View, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TEMIDAYO ARAMIDE, 38, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Matthew DENNIS BULLOCK, 38, of Oakfield Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.