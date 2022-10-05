A DRUG dealer who made more than £128,000 trafficking cocaine and cannabis was ordered to pay just £1 at his proceeds of crime hearing.

Richard Haynes, 31, from Blackwood, has no assets to his name and was told he would have to hand over the nominal amount.

The defendant was jailed for nearly five years earlier this year after he was found guilty following a trial of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Haynes, of Gordon Road, had admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

He was described during his sentencing hearing in April as running a “one-man band” operation.

During Haynes’ proceeds of crime hearing at Newport Crown Court, prosecutor Nuhu Gobir revealed how the defendant had benefited by £128,601.65 from drug dealing.

He said there were no assets available to be seized by the authorities.

Judge Shomon Khan replied: “The defendant has no money, there we are.”

He ordered Haynes to pay £1 or face an extra day in prison in default.

The defendant will also have to pay a £190 victim surcharge when he is released from jail in 2024.