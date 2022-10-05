A PAEDOPHILE convicted of hoarding more than 1,000 sex abuse films and pictures was downloading and sharing indecent images of children while serving his suspended prison sentence.
Richard Blight, 58, from Monmouthshire, has pleaded guilty to possessing more images as well as to distributing some between January and May.
The defendant was jailed for nine months, suspended for 18 months, last December after he admitted three counts of making indecent photographs of children and possession of an extreme pornographic image.
MORE NEWS: Man awaiting sentence over child sex abuse images has died
On that occasion Blight had films and pictures showing children, including babies, being sexually abused.
He had 545 category A images, depicting the worst kind of abuse, which included 303 films.
There were 407 category B films and pictures and 733 category C films and pictures.
The defendant is due to face sentence for his latest offences on October 18.
Blight, of Glendower Street, Monmouth, was remanded in custody after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court
