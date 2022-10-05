A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to committing a serious assault.
Alicia Salter, 25, of Pottery Terrace, Newport, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.
The offence occurred in Blaenau Gwent in 2019, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
Salter is due to be sentenced at the crown court on October 13.
The defendant was granted unconditional bail.
