A WOMAN is to stand trial after she denied she is a drug dealer and had criminal cash.
Rebecca Hill, 33, formerly of East Pentwyn, Blaina, pleaded not guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of cannabis and possession of £9,878.05 of criminal property.
The prosecution claim the alleged offences occurred last month, Newport Crown Court heard.
Hill, now of Garn Road, Nantyglo, is due to stand trial on March 1, 2023.
She was granted conditional bail.
The defendant was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Paul Hewitt.
