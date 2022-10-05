It’s been a busy few weeks since my last blog.

I spent some time at the British Heart Foundation shop in Caerphilly, to see how the store has progressed since I last visited a few years ago. The team of dedicated volunteers work very hard to ensure that your donations can be taken and re-sold, all while raising money for a very important charity.

I also met recently with an internet provider called Ogi, who are expanding better broadband across the north of the constituency.

The company will be working in Gelligaer, Cefn Hengoed, Hengoed and Ystrad Mynach to bring faster broadband, with the first areas being ‘lit up’ hopefully by Christmas. You can find out more here: www.ogi.wales.

I have a meeting with Transport for Wales towards the end of this month, so if you have any queries regarding train services in the area do let me know. I am aware that as we await new carriages, the Rhymney to Cardiff service has been packed recently. I will be raising this issue as a priority.

I have seen an increase in cost of living related queries over the last week. I’ve also spoken to numerous people expressing dismay at the behaviour and policies of the UK government, in what is a hugely challenging time for most.

Interest rates affecting homeowners are of great concern, as are rumours that the Conservatives are considering not linking universal credit to inflation. I will continue to work with Wayne David MP on these matters that are decided at a UK level.

If you have concerns about finances and cost of living, please speak to the Caerphilly Cares team at the council. Citizens Advice may also be helpful.

As always, please get in touch if you think I can help you: hefin.david@senedd.wales