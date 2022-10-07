A 90-YEAR-OLD Audi TT driver was taken to court for running a red light.

Brian James, from Newport, committed the offence in the city at the Wharf Road junction with Corporation Road on August 15.

The defendant, of Forest Close, was fined £71 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £28 surcharge at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

 