A 90-YEAR-OLD Audi TT driver was taken to court for running a red light.
Brian James, from Newport, committed the offence in the city at the Wharf Road junction with Corporation Road on August 15.
The defendant, of Forest Close, was fined £71 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £28 surcharge at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
His driving licence was endorsed with three points.
