Here is a round up of the public notices which have been published in the South Wales Argus over the last week.

- Newport City Council is to impose a 50mph speed limit on the following lengths of the A467:

Northbound carriageway from a point 35m north of its junction with A467 Forge Road roundabout (Pye Corner) to a point 220m north west of its junction with Meadowland Drive roundabout, in line with the common boundary with Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Northbound off-slip from its junction with A467 northbound carriageway to its junction with Tregwilym Road southern roundabout.

Northbound on-slip from its junction with Tregwilym Road southern roundabout to its junction with A467 northbound carriageway.

Southbound carriageway from a point 220m north west of its junction with Meadowland Drive roundabout, in line with the common boundary with Caerphilly County Borough Council to a point 90m north west of its junction with the southbound on-slip from Tregwilym Road northern roundabout.

Southbound off-slip from its junction with A467 southbound carriageway to its junction with Tregwilym Road northern roundabout.

- Newport City Council is to prohibit vehicles from proceeding along the A468 at Lower Machen at a speed of more than 50mph. The length of the A468 affected runs from a point 670m east of its eastern junction with Old Road to a point 475m north west of its western junction with Old Road, where it meets the boundary with Caerphilly County Borough.

- CDS (Superstores International) Ltd, trading at The Range, is intending to apply for planning permission from Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council for a proposed development at Units 2 and 3a Lakeside Retail Park, Nantyglo.

- One Stop Stores Limited has applied to Torfaen County Borough Council for a Premises Licence in respect of One Stop, Commercial Street, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, for the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises Monday to Sunday from 6am to 11pm.

- Robert Whitlock, trading as Plaspac UK Ltd of Ridgemount Bungalow, Hyde Place, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 23, Rassau Industrial Estate, Ebbw Vale, as an operator centre for two goods vehicles and no trailers.

- Roger James Clements & Partners, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Pamela Price (deceased), formerly of 27 Maesygarreg, Cefn Coed, Merthyr Tydfil, who died on October 19, 2021.

- Newport City Council is to restrict the use of electric vehicle charging bays to electric vehicles actively being charged, and the use of taxi charging bays to taxis actively being charged only. It is also amending days and hours of operation of controls in the named car parks and amend parking fees payable. The order came into operation on October 4, 2022.

- Rival Scaffolding Ltd, of 247 Christchurch Road, Newport, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to use Penmaen Wharf, Usk Way, Newport, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.

- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily suspend the 7.5 tonnes weight limit prohibition of driving order on the Chartist Bridge/A4048 Blackwood. The effect of the order will be the existing 7.5 tonnes weight limit on the B4251 High Street, Blackwood will be revoked for the duration of the works to allow diverted traffic to follow this route:

Chartist Bridge B4251 roundabout to its junction with A4048;

A4048 the Pentwyn-mawr roundabout;

A472 to the Penmaen roundabout.

The proposed order is expected to commence on October 10, 2022, for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

The closures will be implemented individually and will run for consecutive nights between 6pm and 8am. It is anticipated the works will be completed by October 24, 2022.

Access for emergency service vehicles and pedestrians will not be maintained.

Alternative routes are via the following:

B4251 High Street, B4254, A4048;

A4048, B4251 High Street, B4254, A4048;

A4048, B4251 High Street, B4252.

The reason for making the order is to allow for resurfacing works.