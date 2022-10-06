NEWPORT Council has proposed cutting the speed limit on part of a major road connecting the city to Rogerstone and Risca.

Currently, the stretch of the A467 dual carriageway between Pye Corner and the southern edge of Risca is mostly a national speed limit road (70mph).

But now the city council intends to slash that to a blanket 50mph limit.

The new speed, if approved, would cover the stretch of road right to the boundary with Caerphilly county borough.

Both carriageways of the road would become 50mph under the proposals.

Map source: Google

Heading north, the new limit would cover the road from Pye Corner to the Meadowland Drive roundabout, where the council boundary lies.

Heading south, the 50mph limit would cover the road from the council boundary to the Tregwilym Road roundabout - from there on, the A467 is already 50mph until reaching Pye Corner.

Newport council said the lower speed limit would "improve the flow of traffic".

The plans are now out to consultation and anyone wishing to view or object to the draft traffic order should request a copy of the proposal by contacting Newport City Council, either by emailing Conveyancing.Team@newport.gov.uk or calling 01633 656656.

If you wish to object, you should send your grounds of objection, in writing, to the same email address by November 2.