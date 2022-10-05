TWO new shops are heading to Cwmbran Centre, marking the latest expansion of the town's retail offer.

A total of 17 traders have signed leases or opened in the shopping centre since the beginning of the year.

The latest additions are fashion store Citrus Ladieswear, which has agreed a five-year lease at 9 Monmouth Walk, and the Calendar Club, which will open at the end of October at 10 South Walk.

Their arrival follows the opening of Chopstix, an Asian noodle bar which opened at 17 North Walk recently and attracted long queues of customers on its first day.

The restaurant has agreed a 10-year deal with Cwmbran Centre.

The opening day of Chopstix in Cwmbran Centre.

“These have been a busy few weeks as we've signed deals with several high street names and independent businesses that want to have a presence at the centre," said Alex Williams, asset manager at the shopping centre's owners, property and investment firm LCP. "We've been working hard to attract new business and the further commitment of these new businesses to opening in the town demonstrates its continued appeal.”

Earlier this week, Cwmbran Centre announced a Burger King would be opening in the coming weeks.

Other new arrivals in recent months included four "new and exciting" retailers, such as board game cafe Geek Retreat, announced in May.

And in June, Cwmbran Centre also announced contracts had been signed for a new tearoom, a soft play centre, and a specialist rugby store.

The Loungers Group is also preparing to open a new bar and restaurant, the Carro Lounge, in Gwent Square.