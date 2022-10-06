A MAN accused of strangling a woman has been remanded in custody.

Dale Bennett, 55, from Chepstow, pleaded not guilty to the charge of strangulation on August 15 during a brief appearance at Newport Crown Court.

The defendant, of St Tewdrics Place, Mathern, is due to stand trial at Cardiff Crown Court on January 24, 2023.

The case is expected to last two to three days.