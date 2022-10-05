A FOOTBALL fan from Penarth has been banned from matches for three years after making Nazi salutes towards Austria fans as Wales secured their place in the World Cup play-off final in March.

Meryn Hinton, of Lord Street, was seen by stewards at the Cardiff City Stadium, as well as on CCTV, making the gesture towards the Austrian fans.

The 57-year-old denied a racially aggravated public order offence when he appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on September 20.

However, he was found guilty following a trial and received a three-year Football Banning Order.

He was also ordered to pay fine and costs totalling £731.

Another fan, David Oakley, pleaded guilty at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on September 23 to a racially aggravated public order offence at the Wales v Austria game in March 2022.

Oakley, from Bridgend, was reported by other Wales fans for making Nazi-salutes towards the visiting Austrian fans.

The 59-year-old pleaded guilty and received a three-year Football Banning Order. He was also ordered to pay fine and costs totalling £1,460.

Oakley and Hinton cannot attend any football matches in the United Kingdom, and when matches are being played outside the United Kingdom, they must report to a police station and surrender their passports.

PC Christian Evans, from South Wales Police, said: “The overwhelming majority of people who attend the Cardiff City Stadium behave responsibly and enjoy a safe experience.

“Wales football fans have earned themselves an excellent reputation both at home and when visiting other countries.

“But whenever there is evidence of football-related disorder we always pursue those responsible in order that appropriate action is taken.

“I hope these court results sends out a clear message that similar behaviour will not be tolerated at the Cardiff City Stadium.”