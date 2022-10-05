RESIDENTS in a Gwent community have raised concerns over 'significant problems' of antisocial behaviour at a hotel after three deaths in the area.

There are concerns over the Park Hotel after three deaths in Ebbw Vale.

The Park Hotel has been used for temporary accommodation over the last couple of years.

Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr councils have taken the decision to withdraw their clients from the facility.

Residents say police are at the hotel two to three times a week and they are afraid to let their children go outside to play.

But the hotel owner says the site is open for business as usual providing accomodation for people who are homeless.

Alun Davies, Labour Senedd member for Blaenau Gwent, said: “It is clear that there is a need to provide people with accommodation that is safe and where they receive the support that they require to enable them to rebuild their lives.

“This needs to happen in a way which respects the local community.

“It is clear that there have been some significant problems in the Park Hotel and I welcome the decisions of Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr councils to withdraw their clients from the facility.

“We now need to understand what has happened in the Park Hotel and what lessons need to be learnt.

“We also need to be assured that the other facilities in the borough are managed in such a way as to ensure that there is no repeat of the tragedies that we have witnessed in the Park Hotel.”

Park Hotel, Ebbw Vale picture: Amy Rhian Oleary

Park Hotel, Ebbw Vale picture: Amy Rhian Oleary

Leader of Blaenau Gwent council Stephen Thomas said: “The hotel is privately owned and will no longer be used for temporary accommodation.

“There needs to be a rethink from Welsh Government on this issue as councils are struggling to provide wrap around services from existing, already pressurised budgets.

“There have been several severe failures here and in other settings, which have detrimental effects on both those accommodated and, importantly, on the local communities surrounding the facilities.

“Safety for people housed in the centres and for the general public is an absolute core essential.”

The hotel is privately owned by Andrew Boulton.

Mr Boulton said: “The hotel has not been closed and we are open for business as usual including temporary and emergency accommodation and for the homeless.”

Members of the local community have organised a public meeting tomorrow to discuss concerns.

Amy Rhian Oleary who lives opposite the hotel said: “The people of Waunlwyd have tried to get support with what we’ve had to put up with.

“I have young children who haven’t been able to go out and play because of the behaviour there.”

Sophie Timothy expressed that she worries about her parents living in the area.

Georgia Ann Sprot said: “The Park Hotel is right outside my house, my grandparents live on the same street aswell.

“Waunlwyd used to be such a quiet, peaceful village and we never used to have any trouble.

“The police are there at 2-3 times a week, it’s sad it’s come to this.”

A petition has been made calling for the community to be made safe again.