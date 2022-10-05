AN EARLY morning crash caused more than 10 miles of tailbacks and hours of delays on the M4 on Wednesday.
Gwent Police confirmed that no-one was injured in the two car crash at around 7am on the eastbound carriageway between junction 23 for Rogiet and 23A for Magor.
Delays tailed back as far as the junction for High Cross, and at just after 8am, there were warnings of delays of an hour and 10 minutes.
The incident was cleared by around 8.40am, although there was still residual traffic on the motorway for several hours.
The crash also affected public transport, with Newport Bus warning that customers should expect delays as “major routes around Newport are becoming congested” due to the tailbacks.
The M48 Severn Bridge was closed throughout the morning due to strong winds, meaning drivers heading eastbound had to remain on the M4, and the ongoing rail strikes may have led to more drivers being on the roads.
