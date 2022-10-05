A CWMBRAN man has been charged following reports of burglaries in the area.
The 34-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Monday, October 3.
He appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, and was charged with two counts of burglary, possession of a Class B drug, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
The man was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.
