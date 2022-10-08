In a rush this weekend and not up to cooking? We all love a classic fish and chip supper, but where are the best chippies in Newport?

We asked our readers to name their favourite in Newport and the surrounding areas. Here are the top seven chosen them.

Jones Fish Bar, Chepstow Road, Newport

Our readers voted Jones fish bar on Chepstow Road in Maindee as the best fish and chips in Newport.

This family run chip shop serves quality traditional fish and chips with most food cooked in beef dripping to give extra flavour.

Jones Fish Bar

Jones Fish bar is voted best chippy in Newport. Picture: Jones Fish bar

A reader on Facebook said: “It’s the best in Newport and the fish and chips are delicious.”

Bettws Fish Bar, Bettws, Newport

This traditional fish and chip shop was voted second by our readers and is located at Bettws Shopping Centre.

Take-away options are also available from this family run chippy, that serve delicious chip shop items.

Bettws Fish Bar

A generous portion of Fish and Chips from Bettws Fish Bar. Picture: Bettws Fish Bar

A reader on Facebook said: “Delivery was good, and food was hot and tasty, well done all.”

Sheppard’s Fish Bar, Cardiff Road, Newport

The chippy located on 205 Cardiff Road was voted in third place.

Operating on a take-away only basis, this fish and chip shop is well known for its great service and friendly staff.

Google

Sheppards on Cardiff Road in 3rd place. Picture: Google

A Reader on Facebook said: “Excellent food, friendly staff and great value for money.”

Pontnewydd Fish Bar, New Street, Pontnewydd

This fish and chip shop at 2 New Street in Torfaen was voted fourth best chippy in Gwent.

The fish and chips were recently shortlisted for the fish and chip shop of the year award at the Welsh Restaurant awards 2022 this month.

Pontnewydd Fish Bar

A portion of Pie and Chips. Picture: Pontnewydd Fish Bar

A reader on Facebook said: “The staff are great, and it’s the best chippy in my opinion.”

Vacara’s Fish and Chips, Llanarth Street, Newport

The chip shop located near Kingsway shopping centre was voted fifth place.

Vacara’s has been serving the people of Newport for generations, and even offers table service and has a retro restaurant at the back, with chippy at the front.

Newsquest

The food is avaliable in the sit down restaurant as well as takeaway. Picture: Newsquest

A reader on Facebook said: “I have always had a great meal, and never been disappointed, the fish and chips are the best.”

Alonzi Fish and Chips, Caerleon Road, Newport

This fish and chip shop on Caerleon Road was voted sixth place.

The popular family run chippy has been serving the people of Newport for over 40 years, with their traditional fish & chips and pie & chips.

Alonzi Fish & Chips

A portion of fish and chips from Alonzi's. Picture: Alonzi Fish and Chips

A reader on Facebook said: “A friendly, family well run business, and the food is delicious every single time.”

Pages Fish and Chip Shop, Woodside Road, Cwmbran

Voted in seventh place was this lovely fish and chip shop, restaurant and takeaway in Cwmbran.

The chip shop has been serving the people of Cwmbran for 65 years, providing delicious food and now has a delivery service.

Google

Pages Fish Bar is also a restaurant. Picture: Google

A reader on Facebook said: “The fish and chips are absolutely outstanding, the best I've ever had, they have lovely staff and good prices and just loved it.”