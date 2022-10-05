The Office for National Statistics has released its official list of 2021’s most popular baby names in England and Wales.
Noah topped the most popular boys' name and Olivia was the most popular for baby girls.
In 2020, Noah was the fourth most popular name. It has risen 15 places since 2011.
Oliver dropped to second place having been the most popular boys’ name for eight years, while Olivia topped the girls’ list for the sixth year in succession.
In total, 4,525 baby boys were named Noah in 2021, and 3,649 girls were named Olivia, up from 3,640 in 2020.
Other statistics from the list reveal that Rupert and Brody were in the top 100 names for the first time.
James Tucker, of the ONS, said: “Noah has replaced Oliver as the most popular name for boys in 2021, moving Oliver into second place and ending an eight-year reign at the top.
“Olivia remained the most popular girls’ name in 2021, having held the top spot since 2016. Interestingly, Noah was not top in any of the English regions, but has risen up the ranks in most regions since last year to take first place overall.
“While Noah and Olivia are enjoying their places at the top, some names could be in danger of falling out of favour.
“Leslie has had relatively little popularity in recent years with fewer than seven boys named each year since 2018. Others such as Clifford, Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with 10 or fewer boys being named.
“Girls’ names such as Glenda and Kerry, that were more common before, are also becoming endangered and we have seen less than five girls being named each year since 2018.
“Popular culture continues to influence parents’ baby name choices. Today we have also published analysis exploring cultural influences that could be inspiring baby name trends, from hit TV shows to musical icons.”
Famous figures - both real and fictional - have long inspired baby naming trends 👶— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 5, 2022
We’ve explored some areas of culture that may have inspired parents, including
📺 TV shows
🎵 musical icons
👑 royal births
➡️ https://t.co/DB1We3ZLg5 https://t.co/EOYETHkinZ pic.twitter.com/hjy3z2Dl0Z
Top 100 baby boy names
1. Noah 4,525
2. Oliver 4,167
3. George 4,141
4. Arthur 3,766
5. Muhammad 3,722
6. Leo 3,465
7. Harry 3,089
8. Oscar 3,071
9. Archie 2,928
10. Henry 2,912
11. Theodore 2,889
12. Freddie 2,873
13. Jack 2,847
14. Charlie 2,674
15. Theo 2,514
16. Alfie 2,338
17. Jacob 2,319
18. Thomas 2,302
19. Finley 2,283
20. Arlo 2,154
21. William 2,093
22. Lucas 1,965
23. Roman 1,923
24. Tommy 1,901
25. Isaac 1,888
26. Teddy 1,875
27. Alexander 1,830
28. Luca 1,807
29. Edward 1,806
30. James 1,772
31. Joshua 1,737
32. Albie 1,729
33. Elijah 1,657
34. Max 1,650
35. Mohammed 1,619
36. Reuben 1,534
37. Mason 1,517
38. Sebastian 1,516
39. Rory 1,483
40. Jude 1,482
41. Louie 1,461
42. Benjamin 1,423
43. Ethan*1,398
44. Adam 1,367
45. Hugo 1,325
46. Joseph 1,307
47. Reggie 1,287
48. Ronnie 1,285
49. Harrison 1,254
50. Louis 1,240
51. Ezra 1,226
52. Jaxon 1,210
53. Logan 1,192
54. Daniel 1,150
55. Zachary 1,146
56. Samuel 1,123
57. Dylan 1,099
58. Albert 1,091
59. Hudson 1,069
60. Hunter 1,042
61. Frederick 1,017
62. David 961
63. Rowan 938
64. Jesse 929
65. Frankie 920
66. Toby 918
67. Oakley 908
68. Grayson 903
69. Carter 825
70. Riley 817
71. Felix 807
72. Finn 788
73. Bobby 772
74. Blake 771
75. Sonny 762
76. Caleb 758
=77. Gabriel 749
=77. Michael 749
79. Jasper 742
80. Alfred 739
81. Otis 737
82. Stanley 724
=83. Milo 719
=83. Mohammad 719
85. Ralph 692
86. Liam 690
87. Chester 680
88. Ellis 670
89. Elliot 664
90. Brody 645
=91. Charles 639
=91. Kai 639
93. Rupert 631
94. Yusuf 628
95. Harvey 627
96. Ollie 613
97. Jackson 607
98. Tobias 596
99. Nathan 595
100. Myles 592
Top 100 girl baby names
- Olivia
- Amelia 0
- Isla 0
- Ava 0
- Ivy +1
- Freya +6
- Lily 0
- Florence +6
- Mia -4
- Willow +2
- Rosie -2
- Sophia -2
- Isabella -5
- Grace -3
- Daisy +9
- Sienna +6
- Poppy 0
- Elsie +1
- Emily -4
- Ella -4
- Evelyn 0
- Phoebe +3
- Sofia 0
- Evie -6
- Charlotte -5
- Harper +2
- Millie +6
- Matilda +1
- Maya +3
- Sophie -4
- Alice -4
- Emilia -1
- Isabelle +1
- Ruby -4
- Luna +1
- Maisie +5
- Aria +2
- Penelope +6
- Mila +8
- Bonnie +5
- Eva -6
- Hallie +7
- Eliza 0
- Ada -6
- Violet +3
- Esme -4
- Arabella -7
- Imogen +4
- Jessica -12
- Delilah +12
- Lottie +8
- Chloe -6
- Thea +4
- Layla -2
- Eleanor -2
- Aurora +8
- Margot +23
- Mabel +10
- Erin -1
- Elizabeth -4
- Emma -1
- Scarlett -12
- Harriet -8
- Lola +1
- Nancy +1
- Orla +6
- Ayla +3
- Rose -7
- Zara +4
- Iris +7
- Robyn +3
- Bella -9
- Molly -19
- Olive +25
- Maria -5
- Lyla +21
- Maeve +17
- Ellie -11
- Gracie -3
- Lyra +12
- Darcie -2
- Maryam +4
- Edith +2
- Heidi +11
- Lucy -16
- Myla +2
- Amelie -5
- Amber -5
- Hannah -14
- Summer +3
- Eden +7
- Jasmine -14
- Elodie +3
- Clara -4
- Holly -14
- Lilly -5
- Anna -8
- Lara +3
- Beatrice +10
- Sara +2
