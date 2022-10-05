The Office for National Statistics has released its official list of 2021’s most popular baby names in England and Wales.

Noah topped the most popular boys' name and Olivia was the most popular for baby girls.

In 2020, Noah was the fourth most popular name. It has risen 15 places since 2011.

Oliver dropped to second place having been the most popular boys’ name for eight years, while Olivia topped the girls’ list for the sixth year in succession.

In total, 4,525 baby boys were named Noah in 2021, and 3,649 girls were named Olivia, up from 3,640 in 2020.

Other statistics from the list reveal that Rupert and Brody were in the top 100 names for the first time.

James Tucker, of the ONS, said: “Noah has replaced Oliver as the most popular name for boys in 2021, moving Oliver into second place and ending an eight-year reign at the top.

“Olivia remained the most popular girls’ name in 2021, having held the top spot since 2016. Interestingly, Noah was not top in any of the English regions, but has risen up the ranks in most regions since last year to take first place overall.

“While Noah and Olivia are enjoying their places at the top, some names could be in danger of falling out of favour.

“Leslie has had relatively little popularity in recent years with fewer than seven boys named each year since 2018. Others such as Clifford, Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with 10 or fewer boys being named.

“Girls’ names such as Glenda and Kerry, that were more common before, are also becoming endangered and we have seen less than five girls being named each year since 2018.

“Popular culture continues to influence parents’ baby name choices. Today we have also published analysis exploring cultural influences that could be inspiring baby name trends, from hit TV shows to musical icons.”

Top 100 baby boy names

1. Noah 4,525

2. Oliver 4,167

3. George 4,141

4. Arthur 3,766

5. Muhammad 3,722

6. Leo 3,465

7. Harry 3,089

8. Oscar 3,071

9. Archie 2,928

10. Henry 2,912

11. Theodore 2,889

12. Freddie 2,873

13. Jack 2,847

14. Charlie 2,674

15. Theo 2,514

16. Alfie 2,338

17. Jacob 2,319

18. Thomas 2,302

19. Finley 2,283

20. Arlo 2,154

21. William 2,093

22. Lucas 1,965

23. Roman 1,923

24. Tommy 1,901

25. Isaac 1,888

26. Teddy 1,875

27. Alexander 1,830

28. Luca 1,807

29. Edward 1,806

30. James 1,772

31. Joshua 1,737

32. Albie 1,729

33. Elijah 1,657

34. Max 1,650

35. Mohammed 1,619

36. Reuben 1,534

37. Mason 1,517

38. Sebastian 1,516

39. Rory 1,483

40. Jude 1,482

41. Louie 1,461

42. Benjamin 1,423

43. Ethan*1,398

44. Adam 1,367

45. Hugo 1,325

46. Joseph 1,307

47. Reggie 1,287

48. Ronnie 1,285

49. Harrison 1,254

50. Louis 1,240

51. Ezra 1,226

52. Jaxon 1,210

53. Logan 1,192

54. Daniel 1,150

55. Zachary 1,146

56. Samuel 1,123

57. Dylan 1,099

58. Albert 1,091

59. Hudson 1,069

60. Hunter 1,042

61. Frederick 1,017

62. David 961

63. Rowan 938

64. Jesse 929

65. Frankie 920

66. Toby 918

67. Oakley 908

68. Grayson 903

69. Carter 825

70. Riley 817

71. Felix 807

72. Finn 788

73. Bobby 772

74. Blake 771

75. Sonny 762

76. Caleb 758

=77. Gabriel 749

=77. Michael 749

79. Jasper 742

80. Alfred 739

81. Otis 737

82. Stanley 724

=83. Milo 719

=83. Mohammad 719

85. Ralph 692

86. Liam 690

87. Chester 680

88. Ellis 670

89. Elliot 664

90. Brody 645

=91. Charles 639

=91. Kai 639

93. Rupert 631

94. Yusuf 628

95. Harvey 627

96. Ollie 613

97. Jackson 607

98. Tobias 596

99. Nathan 595

100. Myles 592

Top 100 girl baby names

Olivia Amelia 0 Isla 0 Ava 0 Ivy +1 Freya +6 Lily 0 Florence +6 Mia -4 Willow +2 Rosie -2 Sophia -2 Isabella -5 Grace -3 Daisy +9 Sienna +6 Poppy 0 Elsie +1 Emily -4 Ella -4 Evelyn 0 Phoebe +3 Sofia 0 Evie -6 Charlotte -5 Harper +2 Millie +6 Matilda +1 Maya +3 Sophie -4 Alice -4 Emilia -1 Isabelle +1 Ruby -4 Luna +1 Maisie +5 Aria +2 Penelope +6 Mila +8 Bonnie +5 Eva -6 Hallie +7 Eliza 0 Ada -6 Violet +3 Esme -4 Arabella -7 Imogen +4 Jessica -12 Delilah +12 Lottie +8 Chloe -6 Thea +4 Layla -2 Eleanor -2 Aurora +8 Margot +23 Mabel +10 Erin -1 Elizabeth -4 Emma -1 Scarlett -12 Harriet -8 Lola +1 Nancy +1 Orla +6 Ayla +3 Rose -7 Zara +4 Iris +7 Robyn +3 Bella -9 Molly -19 Olive +25 Maria -5 Lyla +21 Maeve +17 Ellie -11 Gracie -3 Lyra +12 Darcie -2 Maryam +4 Edith +2 Heidi +11 Lucy -16 Myla +2 Amelie -5 Amber -5 Hannah -14 Summer +3 Eden +7 Jasmine -14 Elodie +3 Clara -4 Holly -14 Lilly -5 Anna -8 Lara +3 Beatrice +10 Sara +2

You can see the full analysis on the ONS website here.