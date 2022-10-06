PLANS are set to be submitted for The Range to open a new store in Blaenau Gwent, creating 63 new jobs in the area.

A public notice has been issued for the proposed store at Lakeside Retail Park in Brynmawr.

The proposed new store would take over the former Peacocks shop – which is now vacant – and the current site of Home Bargains, which is set to relocate.

The two units combined would provide a space of 1,441 square metres for the proposed store, and the plans also include a mezzanine level being constructed.

The plans state that 63 full and part-time jobs will be created, and consultation documents state: “The Applicant has a policy of recruiting locally within the communities which will be served by the store and employment opportunities will be available with flexible working hours and in a range of positions.”

The Range sells a variety of homewares, furniture, and DIY and art supplies.

The public notice has been issued by CDS Superstores on behalf of The Range.

“This notice provides the opportunity to comment directly to the developer on a proposed development prior to the submission of a planning application to the local planning authority,” it read.

“While Unit 2 is occupied by Home Bargains the latter are relocating shortly to a new store to the north. Unit 3A was formerly occupied by Peacocks and is currently vacant.

“Units 2 and 3A therefore have a gross internal floor area of 1,441 sq.m. The two units will be combined to provide a single retail outlet into which the mezzanine floor will be constructed.”

Anyone who would like to make representations about the proposed development can do by emailing mark@mwaplanning.co.uk, phoning 01452 722323, or writing to Mark Wood, MWA, 12 The Glenmore Centre, Jessop Court, Waterwells Business Park, Gloucester, GL2 0PB.

Any representations must be made by Thursday, November 3.

Copies of the application can be seen at therange.co.uk/brynmawr-consultation, or at Brynmawr Library on Market Square from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.30pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.