Four kittens and a hamster have been left abandoned outside the RSCPA Newport rescue centre in Llanwern.

The 14-week kittens were dumped in a large cat carrier at the Hartridge Road centre on the September 17, two weeks after a hamster named Victoria was found in her exercise ball and left in the street.

Recently, four ferrets were found in a bag in a lane at Hatherleigh in Newport on the September 23.

The cost of living crisis is having an impact on all families, due to rising costs of bills or food.

Many families are having to choose between eating and heating, and are unable to keep their pets.

The animal rescue centre at Newport has witnessed more incidents like these after the impact the crisis is having on people.

Nikki Tutton, centre manager, said they are working at full capacity with prioritising animals that go the centre through the inspectorate.

She said: “We are getting calls daily from people asking us to take on their pets, unfortunately this is something we are unable to do.

“We explain that we have no space and the animals that come into our care are those from the inspectorate.

“We refer them to other local charities and rescue centres, but sometimes we still get abandonments at the centre.

“We appreciate that the cost-of-living crisis is just really taking hold and is causing pet owners to struggle - but just dumping them is not the answer.”

Ferrets were abandoned at the centre.

Last year in Wales there were 2,509 abandoned animals reported to the RSPCA, this included 191 in Caerphilly.

This year these figures have risen by 23 per cent in Wales with 1,554 abandoned animal reports made to the charity in the country from January - July 2022.

Elaine Spence, RSPCA chief inspector, added: “With the increase in pet ownership and the cost of living crisis putting a strain on people’s finances, we do fear we will see more animals coming into our care at a time when rehoming has slowed.

“A misunderstanding about the true cost of pet ownership is one of the main reasons why we believe that animals end up being abandoned.

The RSPCA Rescue Centre on Hartridge Farm Road is seeing an increase in animals dumped at the doorstep.

"Anyone considering taking on a pet is urged to do their research first and to consider rescuing instead of buying.

“For those who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help and advice.

"We encourage anybody in a difficult situation to seek support. Information is also available on the RSPCA’s website.”

RSPCA branches across Wales are working with food banks across the country to help those struggling to buy pet food.

The charity is urging people who can commit to the lifelong responsibility of a pet to consider rescuing them instead of buying.