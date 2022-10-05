TWO Welsh health boards will have further levels of Welsh Government intervention, however Aneurin Bevan University Health Board will remain at the lowest level.

Following a meeting with Health Inspectorate Wales, Audit Wales and Welsh Government officials, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and Hywel Dda University Health Board will see their levels of intervention raised.

Health boards have four escalation levels – routine arrangements, enhanced monitoring, targeted intervention, and special measures.

Health minister Eluned Morgan confirmed Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has been escalated from routine arrangements to enhanced monitoring because it was unable to submit a balanced and approvable three-year Integrated medium term plan.

Hywel Dda University Health Board has been escalated to targeted intervention for planning and finance as it had been unable to submit a balanced and approvable Integrated medium term plan or a finalised annual plan, while a growing financial deficit was also being reported.

The health board would also remain in enhanced monitoring for its quality and performance, as there are “concerns around urgent and emergency care, including ambulance handover, cancer and performance against part 1a of the child and adolescent mental health services measure.”

Swansea Bay University Health Board has been de-escalated to routine arrangements for planning and finance, but will remain in enhanced monitoring for quality and performance.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board remains at ‘routine arrangements’ – the lowest level of intervention.

Russell George MS, Welsh Conservative shadow health minister, said: “It is worrying to see two more health boards require increased oversight and intervention – yet this is just another problem in the Labour-run health service and shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“In Wales, there are over 60,000 people waiting over two years for NHS treatment – when such waits have virtually been eliminated in England and Scotland – and we also have significantly worse A&E waiting times than other parts of the UK.

“Given how much of the NHS is no longer in routine arrangements, it makes you think whether these interventions will actually address these serious waits – we need greater confidence in the system that neither patients nor staff currently have.

“Labour needs to get a grip on the NHS and stop breaking all the wrong records.”